REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE REVG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,986. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

