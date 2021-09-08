Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,645 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

