Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

