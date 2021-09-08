Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THG opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

