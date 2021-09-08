Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Black Hills worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 24.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.