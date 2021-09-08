Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 136,668 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 25.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 625.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

