Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,855 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ashland Global were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 456,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

