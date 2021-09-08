Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $744.20

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 744.20 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 740.40 ($9.67), with a volume of 1483181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731.60 ($9.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 687.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 633.49. The stock has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.