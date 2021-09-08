Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,900 by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,107.69 ($79.80).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £86.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,795.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,912.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

