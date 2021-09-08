Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.61 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $14.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

RIO opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

