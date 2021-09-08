Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Critical Comparison

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 26.21% 10.34% 1.03% Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.70 $10.47 million $0.47 15.43 Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.57 $81.14 million $3.30 6.11

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Riverview Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.