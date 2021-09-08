Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

