Robust Token Price Tops $29.18 on Top Exchanges (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $29.18 or 0.00063460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $41,692.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00128365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00178803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.07245321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,315.25 or 1.00709365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.47 or 0.00751211 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,911 coins and its circulating supply is 34,461 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars.

