Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,148. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $318.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.01. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

