Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

