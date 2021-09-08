Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 140 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. 15,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,138. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.