Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires New Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.