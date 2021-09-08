Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.59. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

