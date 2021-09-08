Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases Shares of 6,748 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 131,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,692. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34.

