Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
RMT opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.