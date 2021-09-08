RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.14. RPC shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,918 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.14.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,428,949.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,584,933.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,783,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

