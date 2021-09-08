RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander Purchases 1,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RumbleON alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00.

Shares of RMBL opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.93. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.