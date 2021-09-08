Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 187.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,110 shares of company stock worth $1,898,382. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.