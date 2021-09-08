Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

