Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE WFG opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.