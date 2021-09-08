Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Construction Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Construction Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

