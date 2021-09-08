Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 123,991 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Yatsen worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,626,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 53.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 504,244 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

YSG stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

