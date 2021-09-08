Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,042 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 112,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.