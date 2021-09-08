Safran (EPA:SAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.49

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €117.49 ($138.22) and traded as low as €104.44 ($122.87). Safran shares last traded at €104.44 ($122.87), with a volume of 719,050 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAF. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.73 ($150.27).

Get Safran alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.45.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.