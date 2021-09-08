Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading 10.9% Higher

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 2,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

