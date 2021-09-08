Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 2,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

