salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 732,056 shares of company stock valued at $182,371,962. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.66. 83,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

