Sandra Platts Purchases 372 Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) insider Sandra Platts bought 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £416.64 ($544.34).

SEQI stock opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.60 ($1.50).

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.