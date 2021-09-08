Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $230,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 25.5% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML stock opened at $861.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $763.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.58. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $868.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

