Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 1,865 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.