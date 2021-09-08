Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total value of $11,600,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,067,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

