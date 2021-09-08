Sandy Spring Bank Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 1,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in nCino were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

