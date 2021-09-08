Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

