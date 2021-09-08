Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

