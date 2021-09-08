Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,283. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$32.06 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.