Scala Hits Market Cap of $3.72 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $4,628.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00192357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.76 or 0.07553753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.36 or 0.99995775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.27 or 0.00740696 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

