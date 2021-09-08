Schroders (LON:SDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,823.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,823 ($49.95) and last traded at GBX 3,816 ($49.86), with a volume of 24256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,793 ($49.56).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Get Schroders alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,663.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,585.79. The company has a market capitalization of £10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.