Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.05

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

