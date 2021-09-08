Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.