Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

