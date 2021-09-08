Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Trimmed by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,847. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07.

