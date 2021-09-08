Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

