Scotiabank Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.84.

TWM opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

