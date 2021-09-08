SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) versus AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) Critical Analysis

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AG&E and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 0 2 0 3.00

SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given SeaChange International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A SeaChange International -95.93% -43.42% -29.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG&E and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.33 -$21.76 million ($0.50) -2.12

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

