Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $85.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $338.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $343.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.33 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

SBCF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 513,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 90,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

